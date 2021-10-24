Big Game Against The Pacers: Tyler Herro Is The First Player In Miami Heat History To Do This

Publish date:
NBA: Tyler Herro Is The First Player In Miami Heat History To Do This
Tyler Herro made Miami Heat history on Saturday night against the Indiana Pacers.
Tyler Herro made history for the Miami Heat on Saturday evening in Indianapolis against the Pacers.
The former Kentucky star scored 30 points and grabbed ten rebounds, and according to ESPN Stats & Info he is the first player in this history of the franchise to put up those numbers in a game coming off the bench (see tweet below).
The Pacers and Heat went into overtime after being tied 86-86 at the end of regulation.
In overtime the Pacers won 102-91 to win their first game of the season.
