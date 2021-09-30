Check Out What Former Pacers Star Posted To Instagram

Victor Oladipo of the Miami Heat posted a photo to Instagram on Wednesday, and his post can be seen embedded below.
One of the people pictured with Oladipo is Chase Stokes who was a star on the Netflix show Outer Banks.
Oladipo is entering his second season in Miami, and played for the Indiana Pacers and Houston Rockets last season before being traded to the Heat.
He's a two-time NBA All-Star (both appearances with the Pacers), and was the number two overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic.
Over the course of his eight-year career he has played for the Magic, OKC Thunder, Pacers, Rockets and Heat.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Could The Pacers Really Bring Back Lance?: Lance Stephenson has worked out for NBA teams recently, and it appears as if he is trying to make a return to the NBA. One report says the Indiana Pacers could look to bring him back. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.