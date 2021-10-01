Everyone Remembers This Photo Of Former Pacers Star T.J. Ford

T.J. Ford had a memorable photo at NBA media day when he played for the Milwaukee Bucks. The former NBA point guard played for the Bucks, Indiana Pacers, Toronto Raptors and Sacramento Kings.

There has been a viral photo going around social media of T.J. Ford (former NBA point guard) from a past NBA media day.

The photo can be seen in the Instagram post below from Sway.

Bleacher Report also posted on Twitter some infamous NBA media day photos, and Ford's picture was featured.

The post from Bleacher Report can be seen embedded below.

Ford was a really good player for the Indiana Pacers when he played there for three seasons (2008-11).

He averaged his career high in points (14.9 PPG).

He has career averages of 11.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists in 429 regular season games.

