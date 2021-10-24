Kyle Kuzma Sends Out A Tweet About Devin Booker After Wizards Beat Pacers

Publish date:
NBA: Washington Wizards' Kyle Kuzma Tweeted About Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker On Friday Night
Kyle Kuzma had 26 points in the Washington Wizards win over the Indiana Pacers, and after the game he sent out a tweet about Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker.
On Friday night, Kyle Kuzma had a stellar game in his first home-game ever as a Washington Wizards player.
The fifth-year forward had 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
The Wizards knocked off the Indiana Pacers 135-134 in overtime.
After the game, Kuzma sent out several tweets that night, and one of them was about Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker.
The tweet from Kuzma can be seen embedded below.
Booker had 22-points in the Suns win over the Los Angeles Lakers.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.