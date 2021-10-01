What? This Pacers Star Will Make More Than Double What Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic Will Make This Season

October 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
NBA: What? This Player Will Make More Than Double The Salary Of Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic This Season
Publish date:

NBA: What? This Player Will Make More Than Double The Salary Of Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic This Season

Malcolm Brogdon of the Indiana Pacers will make more than double the salary of Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks next season.
Author:
Malcolm Brogdon of the Indiana Pacers will make more than double the salary of Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks next season.

According to Spotrac, Malcolm Brogdon will make $21,700,000 next season from the Indiana Pacers. 

Brogdon is a really good player who averaged 21.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game last season. 

Those are borderline All-Star numbers. 

He is also 28 years old, so his salary for next season is actually a bargain for the Pacers when looking at other players on other teams who make more or similar salaries. 

However, what is interesting is that he will make more than double the salary of Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks. 

According to Spotrac, Doncic will make $10,174,391 next season from the Mavericks. 

That's due to the fact Doncic is still on his rookie contract. 

Doncic was drafted three years ago in the 2018 NBA Draft. 

The superstar for the Mavs will make a lot more money during the 2022-23 NBA season and beyond, because he just signed a contract extension worth over $200 million (see Tweet below from Marc Stein). 

According to Spotrac, Doncic will make $35,700,000 in 2022-23. 

Lucky for him, the 2021-22 NBA season will be his last year on the rookie scale contract. 

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
  • Could The Pacers Really Bring Back Lance?: Lance Stephenson has worked out for NBA teams recently, and it appears as if he is trying to make a return to the NBA. One report says the Indiana Pacers could look to bring him back. CLICK HERE.
  • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

USATSI_16148330_168388303_lowres
News

What? This Pacers Star Will Make More Than Double What Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic Will Make This Season

39 seconds ago
USATSI_15557494_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: Domantas Sabonis Is Really Underrated

10 minutes ago
USATSI_10657321_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: Joe Johnson? The Indiana Pacers, Brooklyn Nets Or New York Knicks Should Sign The Former Seven-Time NBA All-Star

45 minutes ago
USATSI_16064188_168388303_lowres
News

Check Out The Kicks Caris LeVert Wore To Media Day

1 hour ago
USATSI_13704383_168388303_lowres
News

Check Out What Former Pacers Star Oladipo Retweeted

1 hour ago
USATSI_13952749_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: There's No Way Draymond Green Should Be Ranked Better Than Domantas Sabonis

5 hours ago
PacersCarisLevertLakers
News

Indiana Pacers Breakdown (Episode 1): Ben Stinar Talks Caris Levert Injury, Health Concerns, Playoffs

5 hours ago
USATSI_16009072_168388303_lowres
News

Former Pacers' Star Tweets About Simmons

7 hours ago
Paul George vs pacers apr 13
News

Check Out The Photo The Clippers Tweeted Of Former Pacers Star Paul George

12 hours ago