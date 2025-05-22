NBA World Reacts to Pacers Epic Game 1 Comeback Win
The Indiana Pacers entered the Eastern Conference Finals as the lower seed than the New York Knicks, having to travel to Madison Square Garden to start the series.
Both teams made it to this point in the playoffs by being resilient and mounting some huge comebacks, with the Pacers toppling the Bucks in the first round and the top-seeded Cavaliers in the second round, while the Knicks took down the Pistons and the Boston Celtics.
In wild fashion, the Pacers pulled off yet another seemingly impossible comeback in Game 1 to take down the Knicks in overtime by a final score of 138-135.
The most memorable moment of the night was when Tyrese Haliburton hit a buzzer-beater, where the ball hit the back of the rim, bounced straight up in the air, and swished. Haliburton thought he hit a game-winning three, but his foot was actually on the line, meaning the shot sent the game to overtime.
The game finished as an all-time classic, leaving the NBA world with huge reactions to the game.
In what felt like an unstoppable force meeting an immovable object, the Pacers outlasted the Knicks. Given that a big discrepancy between the two teams coming into the series was depth, it isn't surprising that the Pacers looked sharper and fresher at the end of the game.
The Knicks led for most of the game, which was the opposite position they were in against the Celtics, so it seems they weren't ready to deal with holding the lead. The Pacers have been comeback kings themselves, so they were ready for the moment.
The biggest catalyst for the comeback was the unsung hero Aaron Nesmith. He was originally acquired from the Celtics in exchange for Malcolm Brogdon, and he is showing they got a steal, finishing with eight three-pointers and 30 points, which mostly came in the fourth quarter.
The Pacers had six players in double figures and eight players with at least eight points, the main recipe for their success this postseason.
The Knicks played well themselves until the final stretch, going up by as much as 17 in the fourth quarter on the back of Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns.
The two combined for 78 points, which will be devastating to look back on for Knicks fans. Pacers fans should be shocked and excited by the fact they pulled off this miracle and pulled a Game 1 win on the road.
