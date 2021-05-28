NBA Playoffs: Knicks' Nerlens Noel Official Status Against Hawks

Nerlens Noel is available on Friday for Game 3 against the Hawks.

Nerlens Noel of the New York Knicks had initially been listed as probable for Game 3 in Atlanta against the Hawks.

The forward was then called a game-time decision, and now he is officially listed as available.

The official status of Noel can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Hawks are 4.5-point favorites over the Knicks in Game 3, according to FanDuel.

