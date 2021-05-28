NBA Playoffs: Knicks' Nerlens Noel Status Against Hawks

Nerlens Noel is probable for Game 3 against the Hawks.

Nerlens Noel is on the injury report once again for the New York Knicks in their playoff series with the Atlanta Hawks.

However, Noel is listed as probable, which means he is expected to play in Game 3 in Atlanta.

The status of Noel can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Hawks are 4.5-point favorites over the Knicks in Game 3, according to FanDuel.

