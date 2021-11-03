Publish date:
Nerlens Noel's Injury Status For New York Knicks-Indiana Pacers Game
Nerlens Noel is questionable for the game between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.
The New York Knicks have listed Nerlens Noel as questionable for their game with the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday evening in Indianapolis.
His status for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from Fred Katz of The Athletic.
Noel has yet to play this season for the Knicks and is dealing with a knee injury.
The Knicks come into the game with an outstanding 5-2 record, while the Pacers are struggling with a 2-6 record.
