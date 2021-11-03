Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Nerlens Noel's Injury Status For New York Knicks-Indiana Pacers Game On Wednesday
    Publish date:

    Nerlens Noel's Injury Status For New York Knicks-Indiana Pacers Game On Wednesday

    Nerlens Noel is questionable for the game between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.
    Author:

    Nerlens Noel is questionable for the game between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

    The New York Knicks have listed Nerlens Noel as questionable for their game with the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday evening in Indianapolis. 

    His status for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from Fred Katz of The Athletic. 

    Noel has yet to play this season for the Knicks and is dealing with a knee injury. 

    Read More

    The Knicks come into the game with an outstanding 5-2 record, while the Pacers are struggling with a 2-6 record. 

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

    USATSI_16064426_168388303_lowres
    News

    Nerlens Noel's Injury Status For New York Knicks-Indiana Pacers Game

    just now
    USATSI_17072725_168388303_lowres
    News

    Taj Gibson's Injury Status For New York Knicks-Indiana Pacers Game

    36 seconds ago
    USATSI_13421592_168388303_lowres-2
    News

    T.J. Warren's Injury Status For New York Knicks-Indiana Pacers Game

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_15618552_168388303_lowres
    News

    The New York Knicks Reportedly Tried To Trade For Pacers' Chris Duarte After The Draft, So How Would It Have Turned Out?

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17063560_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Gregg Popovich Said After The Game Against The Pacers

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_13704383_168388303_lowres
    News

    Check Out What Former Pacers Star Victor Oladipo Tweeted

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_16911671_168388303_lowres
    News

    Malcolm Brogdon Speaks About His Status For New York Knicks Game On Wednesday

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17005314_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Golden State Warriors Should Trade For Myles Turner

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_13966551_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Pacers Should Trade For Kyrie Irving

    18 hours ago