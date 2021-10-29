The Brooklyn Nets Have Announced Their Injury Report For Friday's Game Against The Indiana Pacers

Skip to main content
    October 29, 2021
    Nets Have Announced Their Injury Report For Friday's Game Against The Indiana Pacers
    Nets Have Announced Their Injury Report For Friday's Game Against The Indiana Pacers

    The Brooklyn Nets will host the Indiana Pacers on Friday.
    The Brooklyn Nets will host the Indiana Pacers on Friday night in Brooklyn, New York. 

    The two teams come into the game struggling; the Pacers are 1-4 and have lost two straight, and the Nets are 2-3 and have lost two out of their first three home games. 

    For the game, the Nets have announced their injury report, and the report can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the team. 

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

