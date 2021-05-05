Sports Illustrated home
Nets' Kevin Durant and Bucks' P.J. Tucker Exchange Words

Kevin Durant and P.J. Tucker exchanged words at the end of the third quarter in Tuesday's 124-118 Bucks win over the Nets.
On Tuesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets battled on national television on TNT. The game was their second time playing in three days, and once again, the Bucks came away victorious 124-118 after beating the Nets 117-114 on Sunday.

The matchup had all the makings of a future Eastern Conference Finals matchup this season. Giannis Antetokounpo had missed several games with an ankle injury and then returned to score a career-high 49 points on Sunday, then scored 36 points and grabbed 12 rebounds on Tuesday.

Kevin Durant scored 42 points in the first battle on Sunday and went for 32 points, six assists and nine rebounds on Tuesday.

Late in the third quarter, Durant and P.J. Tucker of the Bucks had an extended conversation that appeared to be some trash-talk. 

The video of the exchange can be seen in a post below from Bleach Report.

The Nets may have lost both games to the Bucks, but that is also considering they don't have former NBA MVP James Harden who is currently out with a hamstring injury.

