Nets' Kevin Durant has a Massive Third Quarter Against the Pacers

Kevin Durant scored 22 points in the third quarter alone on Thursday night against the Pacers in Indiana.

The Indiana Pacers are in the middle of playing the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night, and the game has not gone their way so far. They were down by 18 points heading into the fourth quarter on their home court, and this was also a game in which the Nets do not have James Harden nor Kyrie Irving.

The Nets do have Kevin Durant back and healthy, and he has been outstanding in this game. At the time of this post, he has already scored 38 points with time left in the fourth quarter. Without his other All-Star teammates, he has carried the team with ease on the night.

The Pacers and their defensive woes continue to come to light, and Durant exposed the entire team for 22 points in the third quarter alone.

NBA Twitter account Hoop Central shared his outstanding quarter on Twitter, and that post can be seen in a Tweet below.

The Pacers also lost their star point guard Malcolm Brogdon to injury as he hurt his hamstring earlier in the game.

