Nets' Kevin Durant Status Against Trail Blazers

Kevin Durant is on the Brooklyn Nets' injury report on Friday night, Brian Lewis of The New York Post relays.

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets had an outstanding 22 points in the third quarter against the Pacers on Thursday night and finished with 42 points and ten assists in the game as a whole.

However, the superstar for the Nets will not be available to play on Friday night when they play Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday evening.

Brian Lewis of The New York Post relayed the Nets' injury report, and his Tweet can be seen in a post below.

"Kyrie Irving not listed on the #Nets injury report. Bruce Brown (right knee soreness) and Kevin Durant (left hamstring are both out vs. the #Trailblazers." Lewis Tweeted on Friday.

LeBron James pretends to cry like a baby after a fan heckles him: On Wednesday night, the Lakers dropped their fourth game in five tries, and during the game, LeBron James was bullied by a fan and had an entertaining reaction. CLICK HERE.

LeBron James shares an Instagram message to Russell Westbrook: After the Wizards beat down the Lakers on Wednesday night, James took to Instagram to share a public statement to his friend Russell Westbrook. CLICK HERE.

Kevin Durant has a massive third quarter against the Pacers on Friday night: On Thursday night, Kevin Durant went off for 22 points in the third quarter in Indiana. The Pacers' defensive woes continue to haunt them, and they continue to lose games on their home court. Defense and home-court advantage have been something they are historically better than most teams at. CLICK HERE.