Pacers' T.J. McConnell Averaged More Assists Per Game Than Steph Curry And Kyrie Irving

Nets' Kyrie Irving And Warriors' Steph Curry Averaged Less Assists Than This Bench Player On The Pacers
T.J. McConnell had a stellar season last year off the bench for the Indiana Pacers.
He played in 69 games (starting just three of them), and averaged 8.6 points, 6.6 assists and 1.9 steals per game.
In fact, his stellar play led to a new contract with the Pacers worth four-years, $35.2 million, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski (see Tweet below).
What's more impressive is that his assists numbers were extremely high for a bench player who only played 26 minutes per night.
Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets who was an All-Star last season averaged just 6.0 assists per game (over half an assist less than McConnell).
Three-time NBA Champion and two-time MVP, Steph Curry averaged 5.8 assists per game (nearly 1 assist less per game).
The season that McConnell had was not flashy, and won't ever lead to an All-Star appearance, but he played his role.
McConnell had 8+ assists in ten games during the 2020-21 season
McConnell had 2+ steals in 28 games during the 2020-21 season
