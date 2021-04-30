Nets' Kyrie Irving Status Against Trail Blazers

Kyrie Irving will play against the Trail Blazers on Friday after missing the team's last game versus the Pacers.

Kyrie Irving missed the last game against the Indiana Pacers, but his good friend and teammate Kevin Durant picked up the slack in the superstar point guards' absence.

Durant scored 42 points and dished out ten assists, and the Nets routed the Pacers 130-113 in Indy.

However, thankfully for the Nets, Irving will be back in the lineup against Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday evening.

The Nets updated their injury report prior to game-time on Friday, and while Durant is back on the injury report and will not play, Irving is not on the report and is expected to start.

The Nets' injury report can be seen in a Tweet below.

