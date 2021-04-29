Nets' Kyrie Irving Unexpected Status Against Pacers

The Brooklyn Nets have listed Kyrie Irving as out for their game with the Pacers on Thursday night.

The Brooklyn Nets are already without James Harden, who is out indefinitely with a hamstring injury, and they just got Kevin Durant back into the lineup after he missed a week.

However, on Thursday evening, an unexpected name popped onto the injury report. The Nets listed All-Star Kyrie Irving as out with "right groin soreness" for Thursday night's game in Indiana against the Pacers.

The Nets are currently the number one seed in the Eastern Conference with an impressive record of 42-20. They are going up a Pacers team that is 29-32, so there is likely not too much worry, and this is probably just a protective measure for their superstar point guard.

That being said, the Nets, much like the Lakers out west, need to get healthy if they want to win an NBA Championship. The regular season does not always mean success or failure for a team, but this season has been full of devastating injuries.

The injury report with Irving out can be seen in a Tweet from the official Brooklyn Nets Twitter account below.

The Nets are expected to win, according to FanDuel they are 4.5 favorites.

