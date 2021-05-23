Nets' Kyrie Irving With a Ridiculous Move in Game with Celtics

Kyrie Irving had a great move in the game against the Celtics.

The Boston Celtics have gotten off to a hot start in Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center on Saturday.

No one expects the Celtics to come out of the series victorious, but they are still a good basketball team who is fighting.

That being said, former Celtics' star and current All-Star for the Brooklyn Nets Kyrie Irving had a ridiculously good move to drive and score at the basket on Saturday, and the video can be seen in a post below from Bleacher Report.

On Saturday for Game 1, the Nets were 8-point favorites, according to FanDuel.

