Nets' Starting Lineup Against Celtics

The Brooklyn Nets are visiting the Boston Celtics on Sunday night.

The Boston Celtics are at home on Sunday night for Game 4 and can tie the series against the Brooklyn Nets 2-2.

They will not have star point guard Kemba Walker who is out with an ankle injury.

The Nets have announced their starting lineup for the game, and the full lineup can be seen below.

The Brooklyn Nets are 9-point favorites over the Boston Celtics in Game 4, according to FanDuel.

