Russell Westbrook Has Killed The Pacers Over His Career

Russell Westbrook of the Los Angeles Lakers has dominated the Indiana Pacers over his NBA career with the Washington Wizards, Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder.

The damage Russell Westbrook did to the Indiana Pacers last season was unbelievable.

The 2017 MVP torched the Pacers every time the Washington Wizards and Pacers faced off.

In three regular seasons games last year against the Pacers, Westbrook averaged 27.3 points, 18.0 rebounds and 20.0 assists per game (via StatMuse)

Mind boggling.

Then, the two teams went head to head in the NBA's Play-in Tournament, and Westbrook once again wrecked the Pacers.

He had 18 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists in 33 minutes of action.

Over the course of his career he has been dominant against the Pacers in every fashion.

This past year was his first time in the Eastern Conference (previously playing for the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder), so he has never faced them in a playoff series.

However, in 25 regular season games against the Pacers over his career he has incredible averages of 22.2 points, 9.9 rebounds and 10.8 assists per game (according to StatMuse).

The play-in game last season was the only time he played them in post-season play.

Westbrook has averaged a triple-double for an entire season four different times over his career, so averaging a triple-double is nothing new for the future Hall of Famer.

That being said, to nearly average a triple-double against an individual team over a career is nothing short of sensational.

Thankfully for the Pacers, after the five-team trade that they were involved in, Westbrook is no longer on the Wizards and is now on the Los Angeles Lakers.

Therefore, he is back in the Western Conference, where the Pacers will not see him very much.