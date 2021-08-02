Remember When Pacers' Roy Hibbert Stuffed Knicks' Carmelo Anthony?

According to ESPN's Jordan Schultz, the New York Knicks are interested in bringing back Carmelo Anthony. Therefore, it's a good time to look back at the time Roy Hibbert infamously blocked Anthony at the rim in the second round of the 2013 NBA Playoffs between the Knicks and Indiana Pacers.

Anthony has spent the last two seasons in Portland and averaged 13.4 points per game on 41% shooting from the three-point range last season.

The Tweets from Schultz can be seen embedded below.

Before the Knicks made the NBA Playoffs this past season, the last time they were in the Playoffs was with Anthony, and they were sent home by Paul George and the Indiana Pacers in the second round in 2013.

The Knicks were the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 54-28 record, and the Pacers were the third seed in the conference with a 49-32 record.

The Pacers won the series 4-2 winning Game 6 on their home floor in Indianapolis to go to the Eastern Conference to play LeBron James and the Miami Heat.

In the series, Anthony averaged 28.5 points and 7.8 rebounds per game, while George averaged 19.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.7 steals.

During Game 6, Roy Hibbert had the infamous block on Anthony at the rim in the fourth quarter of the tight game.

The Pacers were down 92-90, and as Anthony went up to the rim, the 7'2" Hibbert blocked his shot.

The video of the highlight from the 2013 ESPN broadcast can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from Twitter user @TDISportsClips.

A photo of the block can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from Bleacher Report, who cited Pacers photographer Matt Kryger's photo.

The Pacers won the game 106-99 to win the series, and that was the last time Anthony played a playoff game for the Knicks.