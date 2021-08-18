The Guards That Crushed NBA Summer League

August 18, 2021
Cam Thomas (Brooklyn Nets), Chris Duarte (Indiana Pacers), Immanuel Quickley (New York Knicks) and Cade Cunnignham (Detroit Pistons) are some of the guards that crushed the NBA Summer League.
The NBA Summer League wrapped up for most teams on Monday, and while there is still the championship between the Boston Celtics and Sacramento Kings, here is a look at some of the top guards during summer play. 

Chris Duarte (Indiana Pacers): Duarte was outstanding for the Indiana Pacers in the four games he played against the New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers and Oklahoma City Thunder. The 24 year old who was drafted out of the University of Oregon with the 13th overall pick averaged 18.2 points per game on over 48% shooting from the three-point range, but not only is he a marksman, he is an elite defender as well. In the game against the Trail Blazers, he had four steals and four blocks, and as a whole, he averaged 2.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game. 

Immanuel Quickley (New York Knicks): Quickley averaged 11.3 points per game in the NBA for a team that was 41-31 and the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference last season. Not many players in NBA Summer League have those kinds of credentials already. He showed that he has the potential to be an even better player than he was last season because not only did he put up good scoring numbers (21.8 points per game), but he was also third in the entire NBA Summer League in assists per game (8.0 assists per game). If Quickley can become a high-level distributor, the sky is the limit for him. 

Cade Cunnigham (Detroit Pistons): There obviously could not be a list of the better guards at the NBA Summer League without naming the number one overall pick. Cunningham got off to a brilliant start to his NBA career averaging 18.7 points per game and shooting 50% from the three-point range. He is a player who could save the entire Pistons franchise from the mediocrity they have fallen into the decade. He also showed his ability to be a two-way player averaging 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game. 

Cam Thomas (Brooklyn Nets): Cam Thomas was the 27th overall pick in the NBA Draft, and not only was he one of the best guards in NBA Summer League play, but he was the biggest surprise by a mile. Thomas led all players averaging 26.5 points per game and shot 36% from the three-point range on over six attempts per game. He's going to a team that has Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and James Harden, so he will not be able to have the ball in his hands this much. However, if he can be an efficient off-ball player, he could be impossible to guard in the Brooklyn offense.

