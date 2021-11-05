Knicks-Pacers: Here's What Julius Randle Said After They Lost To The Pacers

Publish date:
New York Knicks' Julius Randle Gets "Chills" When He Thinks About This
Julius Randle spoke to the media after the New York Knicks lost to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.
The New York Knicks lost 111-98 to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday evening in Indianapolis.
The win improved the Pacers record to 3-6 and the Knicks fell to 5-3.
On Friday the Knicks will play the defending NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks, and after the game with the Pacers, Randle spoke about their next opponent.
Read More
"It motivates me extremely," Randle said. "I remember how it felt when I was watching it, I'm getting chills right now just thinking about it, just seeing it, because I know personally the grind, and how much effort and how much time it takes to continue to get better."
The full clip can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from SNY's Knicks Videos.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.