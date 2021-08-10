Pacers Could Not Contain Obi Toppin Who's Red Hot Right Now

Obi Toppin has started NBA Summer League on a roll with 20+ points in his first two games against the Toronto Raptors (Sunday) and Indiana Pacers (Monday).

Obi Toppin came into the NBA as the eighth overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft to the world's biggest media market (New York City).

Toppin was the 2020 National college player of the year at the University of Dayton, and straight from there he was headed to Madison Square Garden to play for the New York Knicks.

Ironically enough, the Knicks, who've been lousy for two decades, had their best season since 2013.

Now the incredible season was not because of their 2020 rookie forward.

Toppin's rookie year stats: 2020-21: 4.1 PPG, 2.2 RPG, 49.8% FG

Not so impressive for a 22 year old (at the time) who had high expectations in New York City.

However, the 6'9" former college superstar is still just 23 years of age, and has been off to a roaring start in the 2021 NBA Summer League.

Toppin scored 24 points and grabbed eight rebounds on Sunday against the Toronto Raptors.

He also shot 10/21 from the field.

On Monday against the Indiana Pacers?

He kept the scoring going with 22 points and also grabbed nine rebounds and shot 3/6 from the three-point range.

A lot of times these days rookies are expected to do so much, so early.

Maybe Toppin just needed some time to get his feet wet, and the right opportunity.

As he has shown over the first two games of Summer League, he can play at a very high level when the ball is in his hands.

Some highlights of Toppin's first two games against the Raptors and Pacers can be seen embedded below from the Knicks.

The Pacers continue action against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday.