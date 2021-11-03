Skip to main content
    November 3, 2021
    New York Knicks Starting Lineup Against Indiana Pacers
    The New York Knicks have announced their starting lineup against the Indiana Pacers.
    The New York Knicks have announced their starting lineup for Wednesday night's game in Indianapolis against the Indiana Pacers. 

    The Knicks come into the game with a 5-2 record, while the Pacers come in with a 2-6 record. 

    The full lineup for the Knicks for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    The Knicks lost their last game to the Toronto Raptors. 

