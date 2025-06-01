Top 5 Pacers Ever: Tyrese Haliburton Cements Legacy With NBA Finals Clinch
The Indiana Pacers are in the NBA Finals for just the second time in franchise history. After being one of the best teams in the ABA, they are trying to establish some great history in the NBA.
Tyrese Haliburton helped lead the team to the NBA Finals after leading them to the Eastern Conference Finals a year ago. The evolution of his game, and better health, is why the Pacers are here.
Taking the Pacers to the NBA Finals at the age of just 25 already has put him in the discussion to be considered a top-five player of all time. Where does he fall on that list?
5. Paul George
Even though trading Paul George away is what helped both the Thunder and the Pacers make the Finals, he still did a lot during his time in Indiana.
George was the best player on a team that made the Eastern Conference Finals in two straight years. The only thing that kept him from playing for a title was LeBron James and the Miami Heat.
While he was in Indiana, George averaged 18.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game. He made five All-Star teams, two All-Defense teams, three Third-Team All-NBA appearances, and was the Most Improved Player.
4. Jermaine O'Neal
Before the George era came around, there was the Jermaine O'Neal era. O'Neal was the bridge between the Reggie Miller era and the George era.
O'Neal was one of the big reasons why the Pacers were able to make the Finals in 2000. He was the best player on the team at the time and is still the franchise record-holder for blocks per game (2.4).
While he was in Indiana, he averaged 18.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, and two assists per game. He made six All-Star teams, was a two-time Third-Team All-NBA selection, a one-time Second-Team All-NBA selection, and won the Most Improved Player Award.
3. Roger Brown
The best player of the ABA era for the Pacers is Roger Brown. His jersey is in the rafters of Gainbridge Fieldhouse, if that tells you just how good he was.
The Pacers were perhaps the best franchise in the ABA before the merger, and he was the best player on the team. He helped them win three championships in the ABA, including their most recent title in 1973.
Brown averaged 18 points, 6.5 rebounds, and four assists during his time in Indiana. He also made the ABA All-Star game four times, was First-Team All-ABA once, Second-team All-ABA twice, and was selected to the All-Time All-ABA Team.
Brown is perhaps the most underappreciated player in Indiana Pacers history. They don't win any of those ABA titles without him.
2. Tyrese Haliburton
Just making the Finals has already pushed Haliburton into this spot in Pacers history. The ability for him to play a style of offense that no one can figure out is already legendary.
Trading Domantas Sabonis and some other pieces in return for Haliburton is one of the all-time great trades in franchise history. Haliburton's playmaking is what sets him apart from everyone else.
If he is able to win the NBA title in 2025, his spot on this list might have to be adjusted. Even now, he's been great since coming to Indiana.
Haliburton is just 25 years old and has already led the franchise to the NBA Finals. He's just now hitting his prime, and he can still get better, especially on defense.
Since coming to Indiana, he is averaging 19.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 10.1 assists per game. He is already a two-time All-Star, a two-time Third-Team All-NBA selection (so far), and led the NBA in assists in 2024.
1. Reggie Miller
The favorite son of the Indiana Pacers still hasn't been knocked off. The fact that he played all 18 yeras of his NBA career with the Pacers is something special.
Miller is the player to put the Pacers into national relevance. Had he not been drafted to the team in 1987, the team may have moved elsewhere.
Miller led the Pacers to the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history back in 2000. He helped get the Pacers to the Eastern Conference Finals a whopping six times in his career.
Spending his entire career in Indiana, he averaged 18.2 points, three rebounds, and three assists. He holds pretty much every significant record in franchise history.
Miller was a five-time All-Star, a three-time Third-Team All-NBA selection, and was named as one of the NBA's 75 best players of all time. Of course, his jersey hangs in the rafters, as well.
