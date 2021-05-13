NBA News: Nuggets' Nikola Jokic Status Against Timberwolves

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic Status Against Timberwolves
Nikola Jokic is probable to play on Thursday evening against the Timberwolves.
To many, Nikola Jokic is the NBA's MVP this season, and with good reason. The Nuggets are the fourth seed in the tough Western Conference and have a record of 45-24.
Jokic is averaging 26.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game.
There is a lot of reason to think that Jokic should win MVP, especially when LeBron James, Kevin Durant, James Harden and many other stars have missed time this season.
On Thursday, the Nuggets visit the Minnesota Timberwolves, and Jokic had shown up on the injury report with a toe injury but has since been listed as probable. His status can be seen below in a post from FantasyLabs NBA.
The Nuggets are 2-point favorites over the Timberwolves, according to FanDuel.
