Check Out What The Heat Tweeted After Losing To The Pacers

The Indiana Pacers and Miami Heat played a wild one in Indianapolis on Saturday evening.

The two teams were tied 86-86 at the end of the regulation, and the Pacers prevailed in overtime to get their first win of the new season and win 102-91.

After the game, the Heat posted a funny caption to their Twitter account, and the post can be seen embedded below.

The tweet said: "No team in the history of the NBA has gone 82-0."

