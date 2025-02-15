Pacers Notes: Alex Len Breaks Silence, Massive Problem Developing For Indiana, More
Recently, center Alex Len was linked to the Indiana Pacers after he was waived by the Washington Wizards. However, Len instead wound up going to the Los Angeles Lakers after their trade for Mark Williams of the Charlotte Hornets was rescinded.
While Len knew he would have been a nice back up to Myles Turner and Thomas Bryant, he stated that he could not pass up an opportunity to play for the Lakers. Instead, the Pacers pivoted to Jahlil Okafor.
Even if he had signed with Indiana, it likely wouldn't have solved the problems that have been cropping up with the team recently, especially regarding the team's defense that has been regressing recently.
Basically, Indiana is relying too much on offense to win their games as of late.
Here are some stories about the Indiana Pacers that will help you get all caught up. Click the title to see the entire story:
Alex Len Offers More Details Regarding Decision to Spurn Pacers For Lakers
Pacers Starting to Show Massive Problem Over Past Few Games
Why Wasn't Pacers Star Tyrese Haliburton an All-Star This Season?
NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest in Pacers History