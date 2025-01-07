Pacers Notes: Blockbuster Trade Proposal, Possible Cameron Johnson Deal, Health
At 19-18 on the year, the Indiana Pacers currently occupy the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference, just 0.5 games behind the 18-16 Milwaukee Bucks. Both clubs are significantly behind the No. 4-seeded Orlano Magic (22-16), though the Magic are missing major talent and could fall a bit short-term.
Zooming in, Indiana has actually enjoyed an impressive run over its last 10 games. The Pacers have gone 7-3, including notching three consecutive wins most recently. On Monday night, Indiana vanquished the injury-plagued Brooklyn Nets, 113-99.
Indiana will look to extend that win streak to four straight when they'll host the 17-19 Chicago Bulls. Chicago occupies the East's No. 10 seed. The Bulls are themselves presently riding high on a two-game win streak over their own.
Because the Pacers are clearly a tier below the best teams in the conference — that'd be the 31-4 Cleveland Cavaliers (who've won 10 straight), the 26-10 Boston Celtics, and the 24-13 New York Knicks — a lot of chatter recently has centered around how Indiana team president Kevin Pritchard can improve his personnel via trade, with this season's February 6 trade deadline fast approaching.
