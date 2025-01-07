All Pacers

Pacers Notes: Blockbuster Trade Proposal, Possible Cameron Johnson Deal, Health

Dec 4, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson (2) drives to the basket against Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) and guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
At 19-18 on the year, the Indiana Pacers currently occupy the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference, just 0.5 games behind the 18-16 Milwaukee Bucks. Both clubs are significantly behind the No. 4-seeded Orlano Magic (22-16), though the Magic are missing major talent and could fall a bit short-term.

Zooming in, Indiana has actually enjoyed an impressive run over its last 10 games. The Pacers have gone 7-3, including notching three consecutive wins most recently. On Monday night, Indiana vanquished the injury-plagued Brooklyn Nets, 113-99.

Indiana will look to extend that win streak to four straight when they'll host the 17-19 Chicago Bulls. Chicago occupies the East's No. 10 seed. The Bulls are themselves presently riding high on a two-game win streak over their own.

Because the Pacers are clearly a tier below the best teams in the conference — that'd be the 31-4 Cleveland Cavaliers (who've won 10 straight), the 26-10 Boston Celtics, and the 24-13 New York Knicks — a lot of chatter recently has centered around how Indiana team president Kevin Pritchard can improve his personnel via trade, with this season's February 6 trade deadline fast approaching.

Here are some stories to get you caught up with Indiana

