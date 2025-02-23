All Pacers

Pacers Notes: Tyrese Haliburton Calls Out NSFW Rant, Mistake With Jahlil Okafor, More

The latest news and notes on Indiana.

Alex Kirschenbaum

Feb 20, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA: Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) dribbles the ball while Memphis Grizzlies guard Vince Williams Jr. (5) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Feb 20, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA: Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) dribbles the ball while Memphis Grizzlies guard Vince Williams Jr. (5) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Indiana Pacers All-NBA point guard Tyrese Haliburton has recently engaged in a surprise war of words with Hall of Fame former NBA point guard Tim Hardaway Sr. The 6-foot-5 rising star was called out for his trash-talking on the hardwood.

The Pacers seem to be having some buyer's remorse when it comes to reserve center Jahlil Okafor, whom they recently inked to a 10-day contract. The deal expired on Thursday, and the Pacers have yet to bring back. He could be picked up for a second 10-day deal, after which Indiana would have to sign him to a rest-of-year agreement if the club wanted to retain him.

Indiana is clinging to its No. 4 overall seed in the Eastern Conference, with the 31-24 Milwaukee Bucks nipping on its heels.

Here are some stories about the Indiana Pacers that will help you get all caught up.

Myles Turner Will be Biggest Factor in Pacers Reaching Title Goals This Season

Pacers Star Tyrese Haliburton Fires Back at Tim Hardaway Following NSFW Rant

Pacers Held Odd Fouling Simulation to Train Tyrese Haliburton

Pacers Not Renewing Jahlil Okafor Contract Could be a Mistake

Pacers Could Land Multi-Dimensional Defensive Forward in Upcoming 2025 NBA Draft

For all the latest news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, stay tuned to Pacers On SI.

Published
Alex Kirschenbaum
ALEX KIRSCHENBAUM

Basketball is Alex's favorite sport, he likes the way they dribble up and down the court.

Home/News