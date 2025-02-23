Pacers Notes: Tyrese Haliburton Calls Out NSFW Rant, Mistake With Jahlil Okafor, More
Indiana Pacers All-NBA point guard Tyrese Haliburton has recently engaged in a surprise war of words with Hall of Fame former NBA point guard Tim Hardaway Sr. The 6-foot-5 rising star was called out for his trash-talking on the hardwood.
The Pacers seem to be having some buyer's remorse when it comes to reserve center Jahlil Okafor, whom they recently inked to a 10-day contract. The deal expired on Thursday, and the Pacers have yet to bring back. He could be picked up for a second 10-day deal, after which Indiana would have to sign him to a rest-of-year agreement if the club wanted to retain him.
Indiana is clinging to its No. 4 overall seed in the Eastern Conference, with the 31-24 Milwaukee Bucks nipping on its heels.
Here are some stories about the Indiana Pacers that will help you get all caught up.
