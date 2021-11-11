Nuggets Starting Lineup Against The Pacers Without Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray And Michael Porter Jr.

The Denver Nuggets will host the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night in Colorado.

However, they will be without three of their best players in MVP Nikola Jokic, Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray.

Their starting lineup for the game without those three stars can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Nuggets come into the game 6-4, while the Pacers are 4-7 heading into the matchup.

