The Indiana Pacers Lost To The Knicks In New York On Monday Night

The Indiana Pacers fell to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York City by a score of 92-84 on Monday evening.

The loss ended their two-game winning streak, and dropped them to 6-9 in their first 15 games of the new season.

"I thought their aggression made it tough on us," Rick Carlisle said postgame. "We had some good looks that didn't go down, and we had others that we're not good and we were up against the shot clock a couple times."

The Pacers had won their last two games over the Jazz in Utah and the 76ers at home, and had beaten the Knicks earlier in the month in Indianapolis.

While the Knicks only scored 92 points and the Pacers played good defense, their offense was not good and the Knicks also played good defense.

The game had a bit of an old-school vibe between two teams scoring under 100-points in a game, which is very rare in the modern-day game of NBA basketball.

The Pacers only had three players on their entire roster score in double-digits and the Knicks did not even have a player score more than 16-points.

Those kinds of stats are just not something that is seen everyday in the NBA.

The Knicks improved to 8-6 on the season, and have looked like they will once again be a playoff team after making the postseason for the first time in seven years last season.

On Wednesday night the Pacers will play the Pistons in Detroit, Michigan.