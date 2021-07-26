Olympics: Check Out The Photo Luka Doncic Tweeted After Slovenia Beat Argentina

Olympics: Check Out Photo Luka Doncic Tweeted After Slovenia Beat Argentina
Luka Doncic sent out a Tweet after Slovenia beat Argentina in their first game of the Olympics.
Luka Doncic sent out a Tweet after Slovenia beat Argentina 118-100 in their first Olympics game on Monday in Tokyo.
The Tweet from Doncic with a photo can be seen in a post that is embedded below from his Twitter account.
Doncic had 48 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three blocks in the win, and he shot 18-29 from the field and 6-14 from three-point range.
Former NBA player Luis Scola put up a team-high 23 points for Argentina.
More on the Dallas Mavericks can be read here.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS INTRODUCE RICK CARLISLE: The Indiana Pacers had a zoom press conference to introduce new head coach Rick Carlisle. The NBA Champion head coach spent the last 13 years in Dallas with the Mavericks, and he returns to Indiana, where he has already been an assistant coach and a head coach. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS HIRE LLOYD PIERCE AS ASSISTANT COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce to be their lead assistant coach on Rick Carlisle's new coaching staff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Pierce spent two and a half seasons as the head coach of the Hawks before being fired in the middle of this season. He's also been an assistant for the Grizzlies, 76ers, Cavaliers and Warriors. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TRY TO TRADE FOR BEN SIMMONS? According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers tried to trade for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. The offer, according to Dumas, involved Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick being sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the All-Star. CLICK HERE.