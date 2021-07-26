Olympics: Here's What Mark Cuban Tweeted After Luka Doncic's Huge Game For Slovenia

Luka Doncic had a massive game for Slovenia against Argentina.

Slovenia beat Argentina 118-100 in their first game of the Olympics on Monday in Tokyo.

The team was led by NBA All-Star of the Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic, who had 48 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three blocks.

After the game, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban sent out a Tweet, and Cuban's Tweet can be seen in a post that is embedded below.

Former NBA player Luis Scola had 23 points for Argentina.

More on the Dallas Mavericks can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball