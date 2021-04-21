Pacers Massive Favorites Against Thunder
On Wednesday night, the Pacers are nine-point favorites.
The Indiana Pacers (26-31) have dropped three straight games and will resume action on Wednesday at 7:00 P.M. in Indiana.
The team lost their final two games of their road trip to the Jazz in Utah and Hawks in Atlanta. After returning home on Monday night, they looked like a team that just needed a break, falling to the Spurs in blowout fashion.
Thankfully, they had an off-day on Tuesday and will look to come out and end their losing streak when they host the lowly Oklahoma City Thunder (20-38).
According to the CBS Sports website, ironically, even without Myles Turner and amid a losing streak, the Pacers are massive nine-point favorites.
For a bet on the Pacers to cash in on Wednesday night, they will need to win by double-digits.
