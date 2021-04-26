One NBA Bettor Will Win over $1 Million if the Atlanta Hawks Win the Championship
One gambler bet big on the Atlanta Hawks to win the NBA Championship.
According to Bleacher Report, one gambler is betting big on the Atlanta Hawks to shock the NBA world during the 2021 NBA Playoffs.
The Hawks, who are currently 34-27 and tied with the Knicks for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, are 150-1 odds to win the championship via Ben Fawkes.
The big bettor placed a $10,000 bet to win the NBA Championship and would land the bettor $1,500,000 if the Hawks come through and win the NBA Finals this season.
The Tweet from Bleacher Report can be seen below.
