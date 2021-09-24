Opinion: This Former Pacers Player Should Get Signed By A Team For This Season

Former Indiana Pacers star Jeff Teague still remains a free agent with the season just around the corner. In addition to the Pacers, Teague has played for the Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks.

Jeff Teague is a former NBA All-Star (2015 with the Atlanta Hawks) and as of July, is now an NBA Champion, after the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals.

Yet, with the pre-season starting in less than two weeks, the 33 year old point guard remains a free agent.

How did he do last season?

Teague is nowhere near the player he was when he was when he was running the show for the Hawks all those years down in Atlanta, but he is still a solid passer and respectable shooter from the three-point range.

In 55 regular season games last year for the Celtics and Bucks he averaged 6.7 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

He shot nearly 44% from the three-point range, but it was only on 1.5 attempts per game.

In the playoffs he was sparingly used for the Bucks, but was part of the championship team.

In 2019 on the Timberwolves, Teague averaged 8.2 assists per game, and over his 12-year career he has career averages of 5.6 assists per game.

He can pass the rock.

In addition, he has always been a knockdown free throw shooter (84.4% career).

Excellent free throw shooter, solid passer, capable three-point shooter and loaded with experience while also coming off of a team that just won the NBA Championship?

A team should bring him in for a minimum contract.

Going to a young team, he could help be a much needed veteran mentor, or going to a contender he can be counted on to fill in when needed for injured players or step up in moments that a good veteran is capable of in big games.