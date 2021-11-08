Opinion: The Bulls Should Trade For Pacers' Domantas Sabonis

Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Opinion: If The Chicago Bulls Trade For This All-Star They'd Have One Of The Best Lineups In The NBA
    Publish date:

    Opinion: If The Chicago Bulls Trade For This All-Star They'd Have One Of The Best Lineups In The NBA

    The Chicago Bulls have a loaded roster with Lonzo Ball, DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic, and I think they should try to trade for Domantas Sabonis of the Indiana Pacers.
    Author:

    The Chicago Bulls have a loaded roster with Lonzo Ball, DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic, and I think they should try to trade for Domantas Sabonis of the Indiana Pacers.

    The Chicago Bulls have made huge upgrades over the last year to their roster. 

    At the trading deadline last season they went out and got Nikola Vucevic from the Orlando Magic, and this past off-season they signed Lonzo Ball and four-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan. 

    Clearly, the moves seem to be working because the team was 31-41 last season and missed the playoffs, but are off to a red-hot 6-3 start to the 2021-22 season. 

    Read More

    I think that with the way the Eastern Conference is shaping up, and their hot start to the season they should go out and make a trade to solidify themselves as a contender. 

    Who should they go get? 

    The Bulls have a star point guard, shooting guard, small forward and center. 

    However, they are not as deep at the power forward position, and I think they should go try and get Domantas Sabonis from the Pacers. 

    There has been no reported interest of the Pacers looking to trade Sabonis, or any reported interest from the Bulls in trading for Sabonis, but getting him would easily make the Bulls a contender. 

    Sabonis is a two-time All-Star, and according to Spotrac, he will make $19.8 million this season. 

    In a league where some players are making $40 million, an All-Star making less than $20 million is cheap. 

    It also makes a deal more possible considering salaries would have to work for the Bulls to even acquire him.

    The Bulls have good young players in Coby White and Patrick Williams (both injured right now), or maybe they could get a third team to take one of those two players and send draft picks or a different player to Indiana. 

    This deal would make the most sense for the Bulls, but for the Pacers they would have to be open to rebuilding which is probably not the case right now. 

    The team is loaded with veterans such as Sabonis, Myles Turner, Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert. 

    That being said, they have dealt with injures the last two seasons and missed the playoffs last year and are off to a 4-7 start this season. 

    If the Pacers are not a playoff team at the trading deadline maybe they would sell high on some players, but that is the unknown. 

    USATSI_17088463_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Bulls Should Trade For Pacers' Domantas Sabonis

    just now
    USATSI_10787568_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Bucks Should Sign This Former Pacers Star

    12 minutes ago
    USATSI_14251668_168388303_lowres
    News

    Former Pacers Star Has A Strong Opinion About Scottie Pippen

    16 minutes ago
    USATSI_17042400_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Hornets Could Have Drafted Pacers' Chris Duarte

    28 minutes ago
    USATSI_13422227_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pacers' Caris LeVert Speaks About Kyrie Irving

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_16196601_168388303_lowres-2
    News

    Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Trade For Myles Turner

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_17005314_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Golden State Warriors Should Trade For Myles Turner

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_17118041_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Rick Carlisle Said After The Pacers Beat The Kings

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_16911671_168388303_lowres
    News

    NBA News: Malcolm Brogdon's Official Status For Pacers-Kings Game

    15 hours ago