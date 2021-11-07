Opinion: The Golden State Warriors Should Trade For Myles Turner

The Golden State Warriors have gotten off to a hot start to the new season with a shiny 7-1 record, and Steph Curry looking like he could win his third MVP Award.

After making the NBA Finals for five seasons in a row (and winning three times), the Warriors have missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons.

They've not had Klay Thomson for two seasons, and Curry dealt with injuries over the last two years as well.

Not to mention the big-three of Draymond Green (31), Curry (33) and Thompson (31) are definitely not getting any younger.

They do not have Thompson back yet, but have wins over the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers and just genuinely look like a championship-caliber team this year.

I think they should go all in and trade for Myles Tuner of the Indiana Pacers.

Why Now? Why Turner?

The Indiana Pacers have gotten off to a tough start to the new season with a 3-7 record.

They also did not make the postseason last year.

Yes, they dealt with a lot of injuries, and they are a better team than their record reflects.

However, they just are not a championship-caliber team. They have good pieces, but not great ones.

Turner is the perfect piece to add to a contender, but will not a carry a team on his own.

The Pacers also already have an All-Star big-man in Domantas Sabonis.

Turner is an elite defender, who led the NBA in blocks per game last season (for the second time in his career) and he is off to a good start on the new year.

He had a career-high 40 points this season against the Washington Wizards, and went off for 25 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks on Wednesday against the New York Knicks.

The Warriors had Kevin Durant for three of their trips to the Finals, but for the first two seasons, they made the Finals without Durant.

That team that won the 2015 NBA Championship and had a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals in 2016 is the kind of team that this year's team could emulate.

They had Andrew Bogut as their center and was a rebounder and a rim protector.

The season they won the championship Bogut averaged 6.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game, which is exactly what Turner could do but he could do it even better.

Not to mention Bogut was not a shooter, and Turner is a career 35% shooter from the three-point range, which could probably even be improved in the Warriors system.

Right now, the Warriors center is 2020 second overall pick James Wiseman, but he is injured, so Kevin Looney has been starting at center.

Turner would be a massive upgrade over Looney, and while Wiseman has serious potential, he is just 20-years-old and does not truly fit into the timeline of Curry, Thompson and Green.

Turner is also just better right now.

Over the summer during the offseason, Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported on the Mismatch podcast that the Pacers and Warriors had discussions about Turner.

H/T Warriors on NBCS (see tweet below).

I think they should go all in on Turner, and the Pacers should get assets in return for their center.