Opinion: The Bucks Should Sign This Former Pacers Star

    • November 8, 2021
    Opinion: Lance Stephenson? Struggling Milwaukee Bucks? The Former NBA Star Would Be A Perfect Fit On Giannis Antetokounmpo's Team
    The Milwaukee Bucks are 4-6 to start the new season, and I think they should sign Lance Stephenson to the roster. Stephenson is on the G-League team of the Denver Nuggets to start the season.
    The Milwaukee Bucks are off to a slow start to the new season starting out 4-6. 

    They won their first game of the season against the Brooklyn Nets 127-104, and have had other big wins, but in their last two games got beat by the New York Knicks and Washington Wizards. 

    It's a long 82-game NBA season, but if the playoffs started today they would be the tenth seed in the playoffs. 

    Therefore, that shows just how slow of a start they truly are on. 

    There are reasons for the slow start; injuries and they just played a very long season in the NBA Finals. 

    I think that they should go out and add former Indiana Pacers star Lance Stephenson to the roster. 

    Why Stephenson?

    the 31-year-old has not played in the NBA since 2019, but is a nine-year NBA veteran, and has had seasons in the NBA that were very impressive. 

    Last month, he was the 13th overall pick in the G-League Draft to the affiliate of the Denver Nuggets. 

    He's obviously trying to get back in the NBA, and he could easily be signed for the league minimum. 

    Quite simply, if he worked out it would be a bargain, and if he did not they could cut ties with him for next to nothing.

    He is a guy who brings energy, defense and is always a crowd-favorite on whoever he plays for. 

    The Bucks are coming off of winning their first championship in over 50-years. 

    The regular season is going to be a long one for them, because they finally won the championship and they just played such a long season. 

    He has career averages of 8.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.  

    There is also the experience factor; when he was on the Pacers (the team he is mostly known for) he played in two different Eastern Conference Finals against LeBron James and the Miami Heat. 

    The Bucks also have Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Stephenson has played next to other superstars such as Paul George and LeBron James 

    The Bucks should go and get this done. 

