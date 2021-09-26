Opinion: Pacers Or Suns Should Still Sign Gelo Ball

The NBA season is coming up soon, and LiAngelo Ball still remains unsigned. Opinion: the Phoenix Suns or Indiana Pacers should bring him in.

NBA training camp begins next week.

The preseason is less than two weeks away.

The NBA season is less than a month away.

Yet, LiAngelo Ball still remains unsigned ahead of training camp.

A team would risk absolutely nothing by bringing in the middle Ball brother to training camp.

If he impresses, they could sign him to a two-way contract and keep him around the organization and have him also play in the G-League.

If he doesn't impress, they can cut ties and move on unscathed.

Ball played in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the Charlotte Hornets and averaged 9.6 points per game.

At his size (6-5, 230 lbs) he has the body of an NBA player who can defend multiple positions and he can shoot the rock.

In my opinion, all 30 teams should take a look at him.

Before the 2018 NBA Draft, Ball interviewed with the Phoenix Suns (see Tweet below from May 23, 2018, from Alex Kennedy of BasketballNews.com below).

While that was a long time ago, and the Suns are a much different team now, I think they should take a look at Ball.

Last season, they made the NBA Finals, and Cameron Payne was a huge part of their team.

Payne averaged 9.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game during the NBA Playoffs (via StatMuse).

They were able to turn him into a legitimate NBA player the last two seasons, after he spent the 2019-20 season playing in China and the G-League.

Maybe they could have a similar success with Ball.

In addition, another team that should give him a look is the Indiana Pacers.

They are a team that is not able to attract big-name free agents playing in a small market like Indiana, so getting a big name like Ball would bring attention to their team.

From an on and off the court perspective it would make sense.

If he works out, then they got a player for essentially free, and if he doesn't at least the team got more exposure than they would normally get from a national audience.

While there has not bee reported interest from either team, I think they should each take a look at Ball.