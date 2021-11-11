Opinion: The Pacers, Bulls Or Bucks Should Sign LiAngelo Ball

Skip to main content
    November 11, 2021
    Opinion: Lonzo And LiAngelo Ball? The Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls Or Indiana Pacers Should Sign Him
    LiAngelo Ball is not a bad basketball player. 

    I had been saying all off-season that there is an NBA team out there should sign him. 

    He has potential to be a rotational player in the league, and he brings an instant extra relevance to any team. 

    Right now, he is on the Greensboro Swarm, which is the G-League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, but he can sign with any NBA team. 

    In his first game of the season he had 22 points on 9/13 shooting from the field and 4/7 shooting from the three-point range and he did all of that off the bench in just 24 minutes.

    Three teams that should sign Ball: 

    1.) The Indiana Pacers: Right now they are just 4-8 on the new season, and have dealt with players in and out of the lineup. They did not have a first round pick in 2020, and do not have a lot of young prospects on the roster. Chris Duarte (their 13th overall pick in this year's draft) is sensational, but he's actually older than Ball. As for Isaiah Jackson their other rookie selected in the first round this year, he is out with a knee injury. Not to mention the fact that the Pacers have just been boring to start the season. Adding a player who has the notoriety of Ball is not only good for the potential he has, but just some extra relevance from fans and the media. 

    2.) The Chicago Bulls: This one is obvious. While his younger brother LaMelo is on the Hornets, his older brother Lonzo is on the Bulls. The Bulls also look fantastic to start the season, and have a 8-3 record. Two of their best young players (Coby White and Patrick Williams) are out for extended periods of time. He's obviously very familiar with the team's point guard, and it would be exciting to see him play in the NBA with his brother. He would be the perfect young player to take a chance on and have for extra depth.

    3.) The Milwaukee Bucks: The Bucks just won the NBA Championship last season, and are off to a 6-6 start this season. Clearly, they are slow out of the gate, and have also dealt with injuries to key players. The regular season of 82 games coming off of a long playoff run will be hard to get excited for every night. Bringing a young player like Ball would be a good chance to bring some excitement to the regular season for a team that is more interested in how it does in the playoffs. He could also come to a team that has a really good culture, and learn from one of the best forwards in NBA history in Giannis Antetokounmpo.

