Opinion: Joe Johnson? The Indiana Pacers, Brooklyn Nets Or New York Knicks Should Sign The Former Seven-Time NBA All-Star

Opinion: Joe Johnson should be signed by the Indiana Pacers, Brooklyn Nets or New York Knicks. Johnson is a seven-time All-Star, and after starting his career with the Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns, the shooting guard became a star in Atlanta with the Hawks.

Joe Johnson is a seven-time NBA All-Star who has played for many teams over his NBA career that went for 17 seasons.

Now at 40 years old, he has not played in the NBA regular season since the 2017-18 season.

However, the former star shooting guard could easily still help a team.

He's been an absolute star in the BIG3 over the last few years.

Johnson can clearly still play and score at a high level.

TMZ spoke to Johnson earlier this month, and their article can be read here and seen in the Tweet below.

What teams could use Johnson?

Indiana Pacers: The Pacers enter the season as a team that is led by veterans, but they are young veterans. There are not players on the roster who have truly been there and done that (All-Star appearances or many playoff runs). The oldest player on the roster is Justin Holiday (32) and they only have two players on the entire roster that are in their 30's. Johnson could bring a veteran presence to the locker room that has seven All-Star appearances, many playoff appearances and has played with some of the greatest players ever. He can also still score the basketball, so that doesn't hurt either.

Brooklyn Nets: Johnson used to play for the Nets (All-Star with Brooklyn in 2014), and the Nets are in an even better spot now then when he was there. They are loaded with All-Stars (Kyrie Irving Kevin Durant, James Harden) and veterans (Paul Milsap, Blake Griffin, LaMarcus Aldridge) that are also past their prime like Johnson. He would fit right in on the roster, and he would be a familiar face for fans that have been cheering for the team since they moved to Brooklyn, New York, from New Jersey in 2012.

New York Knicks: The Knicks are in a really good spot right now. The franchise had not made the playoffs since the 2013 season when they had Carmelo Anthony, but finally got back to the postseason last year. Even more impressive, they were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference (home-court advantage). While they did lose in five games to the Atlanta Hawks, they are a young team who will likely be back in the playoffs once again this season. Tom Thibodeau was able to work his magic with the veterans on the roster like Derrick Rose (who had a huge season for them), and maybe Johnson could have similar success. At worst, he is a guy who could come in and help the young players like R.J. Barrett and Kevin Knox.

While there has been no reported interest from these teams, I believe that they all could use Johnson's services.