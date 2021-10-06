Opinion: It Is Absolutely Crazy That LiAngelo Ball Has Not Been Signed

LiAngelo Ball has not been signed to an NBA training camp roster as the preseason has already begun.

LiAngelo Ball is still a free agent.

The 22 year old played in NBA Summer League for the Charlotte Hornets, and averaged 9.6 points per game (fifth on the team) in just 17.4 minutes per game.

He finished the summer league shooting 37.5% from the field and 34.5% from the three-point range, but those numbers don't tell the whole story.

In his first game he was sensational, and put up 16 points (in limited playing time) while shooting 5/8 from the three-point range.

In the second game he had ten points and shot 50% from the field.

In the first two games, he also had two steals in both games.

His play slipped in the next three games (which is why his overall shooting numbers weren't not good), and in one of the games he only played 12 minutes.

I'm not saying he should be a lock to make an NBA roster, but I am saying at 22 years old there is no reason he is not with the Hornets (where his brother LaMelo plays) or another team for training camp.

In years past a lot of fans genuinely thought he just couldn't play basketball at a high level.

He clearly can defend at an NBA level and score when needed.

There is also a factor to him that does bring energy to a crowd (see shot below).

There are plenty of players that have been signed around the NBA to training camp rosters that at best are of a similar caliber to Ball's skillset.

He is still young enough where he can also be developed within an organization (two-way contract, etc.).

A team like the Pacers could instantly gain some media attention by bringing him in and if he pans out it'd be like adding second round pick player for nothing.

The Brooklyn Nets are a team that has so many high-paid players they need to find young players they can have on minimum deals, why not bring him in?

There are so many teams that have nothing to lose by bringing him in, and the Hornets really should have.

A clip of Hornets head coach James Borrego asked about Ball not being on the training camp roster can be seen in a video that is embedded in a Tweet below from DKM Sports.

Opinion: Ball should be on a training camp roster even if that means he'd be cut and sent to the G-League after; there's no reason to not have him in camp and the preseason.