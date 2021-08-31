Opinion: Ben Simmons Would Be A Huge Addition To The Pacers

August 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search
Opinion: The Philadelphia 76ers Should Trade Ben Simmons To This Team

Opinion: The Philadelphia 76ers Should Trade Ben Simmons To This Team

Opinion: The Philadelphia 76ers should trade All-Star Ben Simmons to the Indiana Pacers.
Author:
Publish date:
Opinion: The Philadelphia 76ers should trade All-Star Ben Simmons to the Indiana Pacers.

Ben Simmons just turned 25 years old; he's been an NBA All-Star three years in a row and he's never missed the Playoffs. 

Yet, it appears as if the potential superstar could be on his way out of Philadelphia.

According to Shams Charania reporting in the Athletic, it appears as if Simmons will be traded at some point. 

The article from Charania in the Athletic can be read in the hyperlink above, above and two Tweets from the Athletic can be seen embedded below.

Charania reported that the 76ers have had discussions with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Toronto Raptors. 

Earlier in the off-season, Jason Dumas of Bleacher Reported that the Indiana Pacers offered a trade package of Malcom Brogdon and a first-round pick for Simmons, but the 76ers declined (see Tweet below from Bleacher Report). 

Would Simmons make sense on the Pacers?

If the Pacers could somehow get back in the mix, Simmons would be a perfect fit in Indiana. 

The Pacers are a team that needs some buzz and excitement surrounding them. Simmons would provide the excitement and is a player that could truly help on the floor. 

No one on the Pacers last season averaged more than a 6.7 assists per game (Domantas Sabonis). 

Simmons is a career 7.7 assists per game player. 

In the rebounding department, Sabonis also led the team (12.0 RPG), but the second best rebounder on the team was Myles Turner (6.5 RPG). 

Simmons is a career 8.1 rebonds per game player. 

Lastly, the Pacers were abysmal on defense last season. The team surrendered a 26th overall in the NBA 115.7 points per game (via TeamRankings.com).

Simmons was one of the three finalists for Defensive Player of The Year in 2021.

Would the Pacers have a good enough trade package to offer? And are they really that interested is the question.

 However, there is good reason to believe that a deal would make sense for both sides. 

The 76ers need shooting to surround All-Star Joel Embiid, and Brogdon averaged 21.2 points per game on 38.5% shooting from the three-point range last season. 

He would be an ideal player to pair next to Embiid and open the entire floor up, which is something they struggle to do with Simmons. 

The Pacers also have an abundance of other role players they could throw into a deal that could potentially entice the 76ers. 

Opinion: The Pacers and 76ers should get on the phone. 

USATSI_13662895_168388303_lowres
News

Indiana Has Been Tough Place For LeBron James To Shoot Three-Pointers

USATSI_16009072_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: Ben Simmons Would Be A Huge Addition To The Pacers

USATSI_13297368_168388303_lowres
News

Former Pacers Star Gives His Thoughts On The GOAT

USATSI_16337677_168388303_lowres
News

The Bucks Could Have Paired Pacers' Sabonis With Giannis Antetokounmpo

USATSI_15440745_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers Introduce New Assistant Lloyd Pierce

USATSI_16008536_168388303_lowres
News

Would Pacers' Jeremy Lamb Even Make Sense On The Lakers?

USATSI_10536417_168388303_lowres
News

The Pacers Could Have Had Paul George And Jimmy Butler In 2011

USATSI_15501158_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers Face LaMelo And Hornets In Season Opener

USATSI_13662892_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers' Jeremy Lamb Has Reported Interest From The Los Angles Lakers