Opinion: LeVert Should Be Given His Respect

ESPN ranked Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons 2021 NBA Draft 1st overall pick) as a better player than Caris LeVert (former Brooklyn Nets and current Indiana Pacers star).

Cade Cunningham was the number one overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Detroit Pistons.

After one season for Oklahoma State in which he averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, that was all the basketball world needed to see in order to crown him as a potential NBA superstar.

The shooting guard from Arlington, Texas, who played at Montverde Academy in high school, will probably be a really good NBA player.

He might even be a great one.

In the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Nevada, he averaged 18.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

He also averaged 1.7 steals, 1.3 blocks and shot 50% from the three-point range.

ESPN recently announced their top-100 players in the NBA (the list can be seen here on their website) and ranked Cunningham as a better player than Caris LeVert of the Indiana Pacers.

Cunningham was ranked as the best 76th best player, while LeVert was ranked as the 80th best player.

Is it possible that Cunningham has a better season next year than LeVert?

Sure, he was the number one overall pick.

That being said, he should not be ranked ahead of LeVert before he's even taken a dribble in the NBA.

The hype is deservedly there for Cunningham, but it's disrespectful to LeVert.

Last year, in his fifth NBA season, LeVert averaged 20.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.

The season before that?

18.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.

He's proven he is already a borderline All-Star in the NBA going into his sixth NBA season.

There is no reason that a player should who's never checked into an NBA game should be ranked higher than LeVert.