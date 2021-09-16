Opinion: Myles Turner Is Better Than Enes Kanter

September 16, 2021
Opinion: This Boston Celtics Player Should Not Be Ranked The Same As Myles Turner Of The Indiana Pacers

Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics, and Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same ranking in NBA 2k22.
Author:
Publish date:
NBA 2k22 is the most popular basketball video game of the last decade, and has many fans. 

While at the end of the day it's just a video game, taking a look at their rankings of players is always a good topic for debate. 

Both Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics and Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers have the same ranking in the video game (79 overall). 

Kanter was the 3rd overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft by the Utah Jazz, and he has had a solid career. 

However, he is not on the level of Turner. 

Last season, Kanter had an excellent season when he averaged 11.2 points and 11.0 rebounds per game and shot 60.4% from the field for the Portland Trail Blazers. 

On the glass, Kanter is a force and he has also has a nice touch to his offensive game. 

That being said, he is simply not a good defender. 

There is a reason that the game gave him a 39 overall on defense. 

Turner did not have flashy stats last season; 12.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and shot 47.7% from the field. 

The Pacers were not a good defensive team last season, but he is maybe their only starter who is actually good at defense. 

He is one of the games most elite rim protectors, and led the NBA last season with 3.4 blocks per game. 

While Kanter had a more efficient season and is an overall better rebounder; Turner is lightyears better on defense. 

There is no aspect of Kanter's game that puts him in an elite category, but for Turner his defense puts him into a category that not many players are in. 

Turner should have been ranked higher than Kanter even if it was only a point or two better. 

The full list of rankings for NBA 2k22 can be seen here. 

USATSI_13966551_168388303_lowres
