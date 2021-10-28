The 76ers Made A Mistake Not Trading Ben Simmons For Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon

Skip to main content
    • October 28, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Opinion: This Player That Can No Longer Be Traded This Season The 76ers Should Have Dealt Ben Simmons For
    Publish date:

    Opinion: This Player That Can No Longer Be Traded This Season The 76ers Should Have Dealt Ben Simmons For

    In my opinion, the Philadelphia 76ers made a mistake not trading for Malcolm Brogdon of the Indiana Pacers in a potential Ben Simmons trade.
    Author:

    I think the Philadelphia 76ers made a mistake. 

    No one knows how the Ben Simmons situation is going to end, and they could have traded him for a player on the Indiana Pacers that could have helped them win an NBA Championship this season. 

    One of the latest updates on Simmons can be seen a tweet that is embedded below from Shams Charania of The Athletic. 

    Over the summer, Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report (see tweets below), reported that the Pacers offered the 76ers Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick for Simmons and he said the 76ers declined.

    Unfortunately, Brogdon can no longer be traded this season. 

    That's right. 

    The Pacers gave him a contract extension for two-years, $45 million, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski (see tweet below) and according to ESPN's Bobby Marks (see tweet below) that means that Brogdon cannot be traded this season. 

    Is Brogdon a better player than Simmons? 

    Of course he isn't. 

    However, the 76ers have not had Simmons play in any games this season, and the entire situation appears to be a distraction and at the very best cannot be good for team chemistry. 

    Last season, Brogdon averaged a career-high 21.2 points per game, and he also grabbed 5.3 rebounds and dished out 5.9 assists per game. 

    He also shot 38.8% from the three-point range. 

    One of the biggest reasons why Simmons and All-Star Joel Embiid struggle at times is that Simmons cannot shoot very well. 

    Brogdon averaged over 21 points per game last season and is a knock-down three-point shooter. 

    Sounds like a match made in heaven. 

    Unfortunately, it can no longer happen this season. 

    USATSI_16286999_168388303_lowres
    News

    The 76ers Made A Mistake Not Trading Ben Simmons For Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16105759_168388303_lowres-2
    News

    If You're Betting On The Pacers-Raptors Game You'll Want To Know This Info

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17028134_168388303_lowres
    News

    Indiana Pacers Starting Lineup Against The Toronto Raptors

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17005310_168388303_lowres
    News

    Indiana Pacers Announce Full Injury Report For Game With Toronto Raptors

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_16005868_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pascal Siakam's Status For The Pacers-Raptors Game

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_16066395_168388303_lowres
    News

    NBA Injury News: Caris LeVerts Official Status For Pacers-Raptors Game

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_12893689_168388303_lowres
    News

    Toronto Raptors Starting Lineup Against The Indiana Pacers

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17027513_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch The Scuffle In The Bucks-Pacers Game Late In The Fourth Quarter

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17027171_168388303_lowres
    News

    After The Bucks Beat The Pacers Antetokounmpo Made A Post To Instagram

    5 hours ago