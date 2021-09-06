Opinion: Pacers Should Give This Player A Look

Frank Ntilikina was the eighth overall pick by the New York Knicks in 2017. However, at just 23 years old, he is now a free agent.

Frank Ntilikina came into the NBA out of France as 19 year old in the 2017 draft.

The New York Knicks selected him with the eighth overall pick.

Yet, after just four seasons on the Knicks he does not appear to be in their plans any longer and is now a free-agent (see Tweets below from Marc Berman of the New York Post on August 1 and Keith Smith of Spotrac on August 11).

Fast-forward to September 6, and the former lottery pick still remains unsigned.

According to BasketNews (read article here and see Tweet below), Ntilikina has interest from a team in Italy.

BasketNews cited Gazetta Dello Sport And La Republica for getting the info on Ntilikina having interest from Virtus Bologna.

Being this late into the off-season and not being signed shows that an NBA team could easily get him right now for cheap.

He's just 23 years old and still has potential.

In 2019-20 he started 26 games for the Knicks and averaged 6.3 points and 3.0 assists per game.

Should the Indiana Pacers give him a look?

The Pacers should wholeheartedly give the four-year veteran a look in training camp.

While he has not had any impressive NBA seasons, there is a reason he was drafted so high.

In fact, he was even drafted in front of star players like Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz and John Collins of the Atlanta Hawks.

The pick was clearly a reach by the Knicks, but he would have easily still been selected in the lottery by a plenty of other teams.

Getting an essentially free chance to look at 2017 lottery pick seems like a no-brainer for most teams in the NBA.

Ntilikina not being signed this late is actually very surprising.

Another reason to give him a look is the fact that he has the potential to be a very solid defender.

The Pacers were atrocious on defense last season, and that is the one thing that Ntilikina has truly proven he can do at the NBA level.

Just four-years ago a team (and probably many other teams would have) used a top-ten draft pick on him.

Why not take a chance on him for nothing?